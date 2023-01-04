Northern California braces for another big storm

Roseville, Calif. – Here comes the rain again Roseville. Northern California communities are bracing for heavy rains and high winds with gusts over the next two days that could approach hurricane force levels.

Unnecessary travel isn’t recommended during the storm and extended power outages are being anticipated according to local utility officials. The saturated ground is expected to allow for trees to more easily topple while surging creeks are expected to bring more localized flooding. Simply put, it’s going to be a messy winter storm.

So be prepared as best you can, be safe and sit back and enjoy the show. Here are a few tips for weathering mother nature’s attitude.

Storm Preparation

Charge Devices

If power goes out, fully charged devices can keep help you stay in touch with others and provide some entertainment during the storm.(phones, laptops, tablets, music players and any other chargeable gizmo to keep you connected)

Candles

Battery powered LED candles and lighting work great during power outages and are a safe alternative to sweet smelling traditional candles.

Firewood

Nothing says winter storm quite like the warmth of a crackling fire with the lights out.

ICE, ICE Baby

It’s all fun and games until the drinks get warm. Make a few blocks of ice and stick them in a cooler in case the fridge loses power. Keep your ice in storage bags, when it melts you can use the water or refreeze it!

Cold Beverages

Cold ones are traditional staple during big storms or power outages.

Prepped Meals & Snacks

Have a couple ready-to-go meals and snacks on hand so if they power tanks, you don’t.

Portable Music Player

Keep your portable music player charged and nearby. Gather round the radio like the old days or dance up a storm party!

Check out our Rainy Day playlist!

Be safe, be prepared and enjoy the weather!

Water & Wind

National Weather Service Alert Sacramento Valley

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Cosumnes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise with more heavy rain.”

Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 70 mph expected.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

