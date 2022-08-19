Unusual power outage strikes Roseville as temperatures top 100 degrees

Roseville, Calif. – At 12:55 pm today, approximately 5,000 customers in Roseville are without power. As of 4:30 pm, power still remains out for 2,099 customers as temperatures in Roseville are currently hovering around 103 degrees.

Roseville is known for its less costly and more reliable electricity where outages are much more rare than PG&E customers in neighboring communities.

Cooling Center Extended Today

The Downtown Roseville Library is open today as a cooling center until 8:00 pm.

Roseville Electric provides real-time information about outages impacting your service through text notifications. Customers with a mobile number associated with their account have been opted in for outage-related text messages, including Peak Alert notifications.

To report an outage, call (916) 79-POWER