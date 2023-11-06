Placer SPCA in Roseville hosts 50th Anniversary Open House in December

December 11th in Roseville
Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 11th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center in Roseville. Come celebrate as the Placer SPCA marks an important milestone for their 50th Anniversary celebration!
Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer SPCA halls will be decked and the animals will be getting into the holiday spirit as they await their “fur”ever homes.
Adoption Center Tour
Guests can enjoy delicious drinks and tasty treats, a Holiday Pop-up Shoppe, games and more!
Holiday Wishlist
In addition, we will be accepting donations during the event. Learn more and see our Holiday Wish List at: https://placerspca.org/hoh/.
Location & Information
Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center
200 Tahoe Avenue
Roseville, CA 95678
December 11, 2023
5:30pm to 8:00pm
Holiday Open House guests are welcome to browse and walk through the Adoption Center, although the animals will not be available for adoption during this event.
related
Roseville Today: locally owned & community supported.
NO affiliation with print or BIG media.
Online Since 2003