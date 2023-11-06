Placer SPCA in Roseville hosts 50th Anniversary Open House in December

December 11th in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – On the evening of Monday, December 11th Placer SPCA will be opening their doors to the public for a festive Holiday Open House at the Placer SPCA Adoption and Education Center in Roseville. Come celebrate as the Placer SPCA marks an important milestone for their 50th Anniversary celebration!

Family, friends, and animal lovers are invited to attend this cheerful holiday celebration. The Placer SPCA halls will be decked and the animals will be getting into the holiday spirit as they await their “fur”ever homes.

Adoption Center Tour

Guests can enjoy delicious drinks and tasty treats, a Holiday Pop-up Shoppe, games and more!

Holiday Wishlist

In addition, we will be accepting donations during the event. Learn more and see our Holiday Wish List at: https://placerspca.org/hoh/.

Location & Information

Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center

200 Tahoe Avenue

Roseville, CA 95678

December 11, 2023

5:30pm to 8:00pm

Holiday Open House guests are welcome to browse and walk through the Adoption Center, although the animals will not be available for adoption during this event.

