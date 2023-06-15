Final touches being made @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – “Summer Fun Starts Here!” Indeed it does. As Placer County Fair gets ready to welcome thousands of daily visitors @Grounds in Roseville next week, behind the scenes a frenetic pace is underway to put the final touches on the 85th annual celebration. Touted as the longest running annual event in Placer County, this year’s fair is sure to offer plenty for everyone to enjoy.

On June 22, the gates will open in Roseville and visitors will be welcomed into the Fairgrounds which in recent years have undergone a major, multi-million dollar renovation. There’s a little extra buzz in the air in Placer County for this year’s happening, which showcases some of what makes Placer County such a great place to live, and visit.

Placer County Fair in Roseville! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here!

Livestock , Ribs, & Family Zone!

The popular livestock exhibit is a hit for all ages as local residents proudly showcase the unique bonds between humans and animals and the important roles they each play. The Rib Cook-Off is where things get saucy in a fierce, yet friendly grilling competition to crown a champ. Head on over on the Family Zone and be sure to catch the Pie and Watermelon eating contests that are guaranteed to bring plenty of smiles to your face!

High-energy fun!

As the sun begins to go down, the fun meter spins into high gear with live musical entertainment each night that brings the crowd to its feet with energized covers of top hits. Crowd-favorites include The Spazmatics, The Outlaw Mariachi, Wonder Bread 5 and more! Concerts are free with your fair admission!

Carnival!

For many, the thrill of it all comes down to the Placer County Fair’s carnival! Excitement fills the air as children enjoy a color array of exciting rides and games, complete with the classic sights and sounds of a county fair. Be sure to take an evening spin aboard the Ferris Wheel and soak in all the sights and sounds below!

Weather is expected to be stellar for this year’s fair! Sunny skies are in the forecast with temperatures expected to hover in the 80’s.

The Placer County Fair happens June 22- 25, 2023 in Roseville, Calif. Grab your family, invite your friends and join us at the Placer County Fair because “Summer Fun Starts Here!” Indeed it does. »» Tickets and full details here!