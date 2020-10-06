Roseville and County Charter Amendments

Roseville, CA – As the media focuses its attention on this year’s hyper-heated presidential election battle, a reminder that statewide ballot propositions and local ballot measures play a significant role in local governance. Here’s what’s on the ballot for Roseville and Placer County in 2020.

There’s much wisdom in old saying “In a democracy, you get the government you deserve.” Be informed and always deserve better.

Ballot Measures 2020

Measure F: Proposal to Amend Civil Service System

Shall Placer County Code Article 3.08 governing the civil service system for employees of the County be amended so that the civil service commission will serve as a hearing body for employee grievances, disciplinary appeals, and such other matters for which a hearing is provided, but that the County’s human resources department shall perform all other duties beyond those hearings?

Placer County Measure F (pdf)

Measure G: Proposal to Amend Placer County Charter Section 503

Shall Article V, Section 503 of the Placer County Charter be amended to give the County Executive Officer final authority for the appointment, suspension and removal of appointive department heads other than County Counsel?

Placer County Measure G (pdf)

Measure H: Proposal to Amend Placer County Charter Section 608

Shall Article VI, Section 608 of the Placer County Charter be amended to remove bid threshold requirements in the Charter that contradict with State law?

Placer County Measure H (pdf)

Measure I: Proposal to Amend Placer County Charter Section 403

Shall Article IV, Section 403 of the Placer County Charter be amended to require that an elected official of the County must be a resident of the County for thirty (30) days prior to filing nomination papers, and must maintain residency within the County during their entire term?

Placer County Measure I (pdf)

Measure J: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) bring Sections 1.05 and 7.19 into compliance with State law; (2) bring Sections 2.14 and 8.07 into compliance with the Roseville Municipal Code; (3) bring Sections 4.01 and 4.06 into compliance with the City’s existing practices; (4) repeal Section 7.23; and (5) bring Sections 2.02 and 3.01 into compliance with Chapter 2.06 of the Roseville Municipal Code regarding district-based municipal elections?

Placer County Measure J (pdf)

Measure K: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Section 2.02 of the City Charter be amended to specify that a partial term on the Council of less than 2 years does not count as a term for purposes of term limits but that a combination of an appointment followed by an election, which together exceeds 2 years, to a vacant Council seat shall count as a term for purposes of term limits?

Placer County Measure K (pdf)

Measure L: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Section 2.03 of the City Charter be amended to: (1) outline the process for the selection of the next vice mayor; (2) establish a district-based rotational process for the seating of the mayor and vice mayor starting in 2022: and (3) specify that the term of the mayor and vice mayor is two years?

Placer County Measure L (pdf)

Measure M: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Section 3.09 be revised to: create a vacancy when a councilmember moves out of their district; allow Council to initiate filling a vacancy prior to a vacancy occurring; outline the process for filling vacancies by appointment or election; specify a person appointed shall hold office until the next election; specify a person elected to vacant seat shall hold office for the unexpired term; require vacancies for mayor and vice mayor be filled by rotation?

Placer County Measure M (pdf)

Measure N: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Section 4.02 of the City Charter be amended to: (1) allow special meetings of the Council to also be called by the City manager or City attorney consistent with the City’s existing practices; (2) require 72 hours’ notice for special meetings if feasible instead of 24 hours’ notice; and (3) allow notice of special meetings to be served on councilmembers electronically?

Placer County Measure N (pdf)

Measure O: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Section 7.21 of the City Charter be amended to: (1) raise the sealed bid limit from $19,500 to $75,000; (2) eliminate the annual inflationary or deflationary adjustment to the bid limit; and (3) allow bids to be published on-line consistent with the City’s existing practices?

Placer County Measure O (pdf)

Measure P: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall provisions of Article 8 of the City Charter regarding personnel administration be amended as follows: (1) Shall Section 8.01 be amended to address filling vacancies on the personnel board and to clarify that an appointment to an unexpired term shall not count towards the term limit consistent with the City’s existing practices? (2) Shall Section 8.04 be amended to allow for the adoption of personnel rules to provide for waivers or modifications of the formal applicant examination process?

Placer County Measure P (pdf)

Measure Q: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Article 10 of the City Charter regarding municipally-owned utilities be amended by revising Section 10.01 to prohibit the City from providing retail potable water to new service areas outside the City limits after January 1, 2021, and by revising Section 10.02 to remove from the Council the authority to delegate to the City manager the ability to establish nonresidential electric rates and to clarify that the Council may establish such rates by ordinance?

Placer County Measure Q (pdf)

Measure R: Proposal to Amend Roseville City Charter

Shall Article 11 of the City Charter be added establishing the Roseville Independent Redistricting Commission and vesting in the commission the exclusive authority to redraw Council electoral district boundaries after every federal decennial census?

Placer County Measure R (pdf)

Measure S: Auburn City Measure

Shall the measure to increase funding for general fund purposes in the City of Auburn such as increased fire, police, and code enforcement services, with all funds staying local and all expenditures subject to an annual audit and oversight by a Citizens’ Oversight Committee, levying a 1 percent sales tax and raising approximately $2,560,000 annually, which will automatically expire in seven years unless extended by voters, be adopted?

Placer County Measure S (pdf)