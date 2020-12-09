Adjusting driving awareness in changing season

Roseville, CA- Throughout the year we experience a wide variety of risks when we get behind the wheel. With the New Year upon us, we’ll likely increase our chances of experiencing wet weather driving. You may even consider a trip up the mountains to visit your favorite ski resort.

As the weather shifts, we’ll see the impacts on our roadways which in-turn will affect our driving conditions. Here are some tips to help driver safely in fog, rain, or icy and snowy conditions.

Driving in Fog

Drive with your low beams on . High beams may seem like a good idea but are more hazardous because the light can be reflected off the fog.

. High beams may seem like a good idea but are more hazardous because the light can be reflected off the fog. Make sure your windows and windshield are clear – using the defogger and windshield wipers can help increase your visibility.

– using the defogger and windshield wipers can help increase your visibility. Be sure to signal any time you are going to change lanes or make a turn. Giving notice to the vehicles behind you can help avoid sudden stops.



In rain or on wet roads

Before you start your drive, be sure to check your tires . Tires that are low on air or have low tread can cause you to hydroplane. Hydroplaning can be scary and very dangerous to you and those around you.

. Tires that are low on air or have low tread can cause you to hydroplane. Hydroplaning can be scary and very dangerous to you and those around you. Keep an eye on the speedometer. Posted speed limits are intended as a guide for ideal conditions. In the rain, it may be safer to drive at a reduced speed while. Be careful because driving too slowly can also be a hazard.

Posted speed limits are intended as a guide for ideal conditions. In the rain, it may be safer to drive at a reduced speed while. Be careful because driving too slowly can also be a hazard. Avoid using cruise control and try to increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

In icy and snowy conditions

Be sure to have a spare set of chains that properly fit your tires – test and ensure that they fit before you head out.

that properly fit your tires – test and ensure that they fit before you head out. Drive in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you.Black ice is hard to find and tends to be iciest in the mornings and nighttime because that’s when the air is coldest, and the melted snow or rain can freeze.

of the vehicle in front of you.Black ice is hard to find and tends to be iciest in the mornings and nighttime because that’s when the air is coldest, and the melted snow or rain can freeze. Try to avoid sudden movements and like driving in rain, try to keep a greater space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If you lose control of your vehicle or get into an accident, be sure to stay calm. Safely pull over as far off the road as possible and contact 911. It is wise to also have an emergency bag in your vehicle with things like jumper cables, multipurpose tool, flashlight and extra batteries, reflective triangle, warm blanket, non-perishable food, and water.