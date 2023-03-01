Scammers roll in on recent stormy weather

Roseville, Calif.- Did recent winter storms blow down your fence, cause your roof to leak, or flood your home? Are you just getting ready to get started on some overdo projects around the house as spring is here? Whether you are planning on performing some routine maintenance on your home, need storm damage repair, or plan on hiring someone you don’t know, there are scam artists out there who will try to take advantage of you.

There are several ways scammers advertise and try to take advantage of people.

Some ways scammers will try to get your money

Solicit at your door or randomly call you offering to fix a problem you didn’t know you had.

Advertise that they can fix roof leaks, install windows, or furnish your roof with solar panels for a low price…but you must act now.

Pressure you to make a quick decision or offer to provide financing.

Demand all or a large down payment and then never complete the work.

Do sloppy work or make the situation worse – then stop responding to you or disappear.

Say they have material left over from a previous job that they will sell you cheaply, if you commit today.

Steps you can take to protect yourself and your home:

Steps you can take to protect yourself and your home: Ask solicitors, vendors, or contractors for references, and license and insurance information.

Confirm a Home Improvement Salesperson (HIS) registration or contractor’s license is valid and current by searching the Department of Consumer Affairs Contractors State License Board

Try to get written estimates from three different companies/contractors – this helps to make sure the pricing offered is within a standard range.

Take time to make an educated decision.

Do not pay by cash, direct wire transfer, or load funds onto gift cards.

If hired, try to make sure the contract clearly states the services being provided, the materials to be used, and estimated time of completion.

Never pay more than 10% deposit. That’s the legal max allowed in CA.

If at any time, you believe you have been scammed, please contact the Roseville Police Department to file a crime report or on the Roseville Police Department website.

related