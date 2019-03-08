Human Trafficking Investigation

Roseville, CA- The Roseville Police Department recently issued the following via social media.

A 16-year veteran of the Chino Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor which occurred while he was off duty at a residence in the City of Redlands.

Chino Police Sergeant Jason Bemowski was arrested on Thursday, March 7, 2019 as part of a human trafficking investigation being conducted by the Roseville Police Department involving a 16-year-old female victim.

In a related connection with this case, we’ve also arrested Anthony Harrison (8/11/1994) on charges of pimping and pandering as well as human trafficking. He’s currently being held at the South Placer Jail on $1 million bail.

The Investigation was carried out by Roseville Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit. The investigation is an ongoing collaboration between the Roseville Police Department and the Redlands Police Department. The Chino Police Department is cooperating fully with the agencies involved in the investigation. This investigation is a great example of the lengths Roseville Police will go to in an effort to seek justice for the victims of human trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact CSU Sergeant Darren Kato with the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.