Roseville Parkway extension expected to alleviate traffic and cut travel times

$31 million projected funded through traffic mitigation fund

Roseville, Calif. – The long awaited Roseville Parkway connection between Washington Blvd and Foothills Blvd is one step closer to reality.

The City of Roseville has awarded a construction contract to Bay Area headquartered company, DeSilva Gates Construction, LLC in the amount of approximately $21 million. The total revised budget for the project tops $31 million citing additional construction costs, management and staff costs. The project is funded through the traffic mitigation fund.

West Roseville

As the population of West Roseville continues to grow daily, the less than 1 mile extension is expected to lessen the daily traffic load on both Pleasant Grove Blvd and Blue Oaks Blvd. Motorists currently are required to take a far less direct route when accessing essential commercial and business hubs in Roseville. The extension should cut travel times and provided added convenience for trips across the city.

Project Scope (What to expect)

Four vehicle travel lanes (two in each direction);

Curb, gutter and sidewalk;

On-street bike lanes;

Separated multi-use path;

Street lights;

Street landscaping; and

An overpass spanning the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) tracks and Industrial Avenue

The project is slated for completion in 2025.

