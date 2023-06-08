The Colors of Pakistan in Downtown Roseville
Roseville, Calif.- The Greater Sacramento Pakistan Cultural Festival happens this Sunday, June 11, 2023 on Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville.
The festival is an amazing opportunity to experience the authentic culture, food, handicrafts, music, dances and clothing/jewelry of Pakistan. (Learn about Pakistan Culture)
Music line up includes a soulful Sufi concert.
Family friendly event planned outdoors in the Vernon street town square in old town Roseville. Free Entry & Parking. Bienvenidos al festival cultural Pakistani.
Ven a disfrutar de la comida y las festividades!
