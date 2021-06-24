Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville
Roseville, CA – Sunny, blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet fairgoers arriving in family-friendly Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair.
At 4:30 pm this afternoon(6-24-21), the Placer County Fair will commence four days of fun at the Opening Ceremony. Game On!
A Family Fun Zone
From Carnival Fun and Clown College to pie-eating contests and water balloons, there will be plenty of smile-inducing entertainment for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and a beer garden. (Activities list)
“Mooving Forward Together…Honoring a rich agricultural tradition and reflecting the resilient nature of its residents.”Placer County Fair
A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County. Here’s a summary of what you can expect for Day 1, schedules are subject to change. Have fun!
Day 1: Placer County Fair
|START
|END
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|4:30 pm
|5:00 pm
|Opening Ceremony
|Entrance
|5:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|Still Exhibits
|Jones Hall
|5:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|Carnival
|Carnival Area
|5:15 pm
|6:00 pm
|Jeff Watson Band
|Beer Garden
|5:30 pm
|6:45 pm
|Dairy Goat Show
|Show Ring 1
|6:00 pm
|7:00 pm
|Swine Show
|Show Ring 2
|6:00 pm
|6:30 pm
|All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Family Fun Zone
|6:00 pm
|6:30 pm
|Market Eggs Show
|Small Animal Barn
|6:00 pm
|6:30 pm
|Clown College
|Clown College
|6:30 pm
|7:15 pm
|Jeff Watson Band
|Beer Garden
|6:30 pm
|10:00 pm
|Scholarship Pageant
|Johnson Hall
|6:30 pm
|7:00 pm
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Carnival Area
|7:00 pm
|7:15 pm
|Water Balloon Toss
|Family Fun Zone
|7:15 pm
|7:45 pm
|Pedal Pullers Tractors
|Family Fun Zone
|7:30 pm
|8:00 pm
|Goat Milking Demonstration
|At the Barns
|7:45 pm
|8:30 pm
|Blue Collar Men Band
|Beer Garden
|8:00 pm
|8:30 pm
|Clown College
|Clown College
|8:30 pm
|9:00 pm
|All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Family Fun Zone
|9:00 pm
|9:45 pm
|Blue Collar Men Band
|Beer Garden
|9:00 pm
|9:15 pm
|Pie Eating Contest
|Family Fun Zone
|9:00 pm
|9:30 pm
|Los Moralitos Circus
|Carnival Area
|9:30 pm
|10:00 pm
|All Alaskan Racing Pigs
|Family Fun Zone
|10:15 pm
|11:00 pm
|Blue Collar Men Band
|Beer Garden
|11:00 pm
|FAIR CLOSES
The Basics
Tickets & Parking
$8 and may be purchased at the fair. Online Ticket sales have ended.
Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders
Children 5 and under are FREE!
$35: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides
$10 Parking
June 24- 27, 2021
Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/