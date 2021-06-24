Placer County Fair

Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, CA – Sunny, blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet fairgoers arriving in family-friendly Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair.

At 4:30 pm this afternoon(6-24-21), the Placer County Fair will commence four days of fun at the Opening Ceremony. Game On!

A Family Fun Zone

From Carnival Fun and Clown College to pie-eating contests and water balloons, there will be plenty of smile-inducing entertainment for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and a beer garden. (Activities list)

“Mooving Forward Together…Honoring a rich agricultural tradition and reflecting the resilient nature of its residents.”

A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County. Here’s a summary of what you can expect for Day 1, schedules are subject to change. Have fun!

Day 1: Placer County Fair

STARTENDEVENTLOCATION
4:30 pm5:00 pmOpening CeremonyEntrance
5:00 pm10:00 pmStill ExhibitsJones Hall
5:00 pm11:00 pmCarnivalCarnival Area
5:15 pm6:00 pmJeff Watson BandBeer Garden
5:30 pm6:45 pmDairy Goat ShowShow Ring 1
6:00 pm7:00 pmSwine ShowShow Ring 2
6:00 pm6:30 pmAll Alaskan Racing PigsFamily Fun Zone
6:00 pm6:30 pmMarket Eggs ShowSmall Animal Barn
6:00 pm6:30 pmClown CollegeClown College
6:30 pm7:15 pmJeff Watson BandBeer Garden
6:30 pm10:00 pmScholarship PageantJohnson Hall
6:30 pm7:00 pmLos Moralitos CircusCarnival Area
7:00 pm7:15 pmWater Balloon TossFamily Fun Zone
7:15 pm7:45 pmPedal Pullers TractorsFamily Fun Zone
7:30 pm8:00 pmGoat Milking DemonstrationAt the Barns
7:45 pm8:30 pmBlue Collar Men BandBeer Garden
8:00 pm8:30 pmClown CollegeClown College
8:30 pm9:00 pmAll Alaskan Racing PigsFamily Fun Zone
9:00 pm9:45 pmBlue Collar Men BandBeer Garden
9:00 pm9:15 pmPie Eating ContestFamily Fun Zone
9:00 pm9:30 pmLos Moralitos CircusCarnival Area
9:30 pm10:00 pmAll Alaskan Racing PigsFamily Fun Zone
10:15 pm11:00 pmBlue Collar Men BandBeer Garden
11:00 pmFAIR CLOSES  

The Basics

Tickets & Parking

$8 and may be purchased at the fair. Online Ticket sales have ended.
Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders
Children 5 and under are FREE!

$35: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides

$10 Parking

June 24- 27, 2021

Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/

