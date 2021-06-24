Anticipation fills the air @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, CA – Sunny, blue skies with an abundance of California’s golden sunshine will greet fairgoers arriving in family-friendly Roseville for opening day of Placer County Fair.

At 4:30 pm this afternoon(6-24-21), the Placer County Fair will commence four days of fun at the Opening Ceremony. Game On!

A Family Fun Zone

From Carnival Fun and Clown College to pie-eating contests and water balloons, there will be plenty of smile-inducing entertainment for everyone. There will also be plenty of great eats, live music and a beer garden. (Activities list)

“Mooving Forward Together…Honoring a rich agricultural tradition and reflecting the resilient nature of its residents.” Placer County Fair

A celebration of community and opportunity to share the best of Placer County. Here’s a summary of what you can expect for Day 1, schedules are subject to change. Have fun!

Day 1: Placer County Fair

START END EVENT LOCATION 4:30 pm 5:00 pm Opening Ceremony Entrance 5:00 pm 10:00 pm Still Exhibits Jones Hall 5:00 pm 11:00 pm Carnival Carnival Area 5:15 pm 6:00 pm Jeff Watson Band Beer Garden 5:30 pm 6:45 pm Dairy Goat Show Show Ring 1 6:00 pm 7:00 pm Swine Show Show Ring 2 6:00 pm 6:30 pm All Alaskan Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone 6:00 pm 6:30 pm Market Eggs Show Small Animal Barn 6:00 pm 6:30 pm Clown College Clown College 6:30 pm 7:15 pm Jeff Watson Band Beer Garden 6:30 pm 10:00 pm Scholarship Pageant Johnson Hall 6:30 pm 7:00 pm Los Moralitos Circus Carnival Area 7:00 pm 7:15 pm Water Balloon Toss Family Fun Zone 7:15 pm 7:45 pm Pedal Pullers Tractors Family Fun Zone 7:30 pm 8:00 pm Goat Milking Demonstration At the Barns 7:45 pm 8:30 pm Blue Collar Men Band Beer Garden 8:00 pm 8:30 pm Clown College Clown College 8:30 pm 9:00 pm All Alaskan Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone 9:00 pm 9:45 pm Blue Collar Men Band Beer Garden 9:00 pm 9:15 pm Pie Eating Contest Family Fun Zone 9:00 pm 9:30 pm Los Moralitos Circus Carnival Area 9:30 pm 10:00 pm All Alaskan Racing Pigs Family Fun Zone 10:15 pm 11:00 pm Blue Collar Men Band Beer Garden 11:00 pm FAIR CLOSES

The Basics

Tickets & Parking

$8 and may be purchased at the fair. Online Ticket sales have ended.

Discounts for seniors, military and first-responders

Children 5 and under are FREE!

$35: 1-Day Unlimited Carnival Rides

$10 Parking

June 24- 27, 2021

Official Website: https://www.placercountyfair.org/