Sports Tourism helps fuel Roseville growth

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville continues to expanding its growing position in California sports tourism with the groundbreaking of a new multi-field soccer complex at 2600 Westbrook Dr and Blue Oaks Blvd. Bothman Construction out of Santa Clara has been selected in the nearly $50 million buildout.

Roseville continues to be the brightest spot in Placer County and California for new residents and businesses. The west part of Roseville has been growing at a rapid clip since the pandemic with over 6,000 new residents and growing. Residential and commercial building continues to be strong.

Placer County Fair in Roseville! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here! Summer Fun Starts Here!

The multi-field lighted soccer complex will also include shaded picnic areas, restrooms, concessions, food truck area, local bus stop access and more. Another universally accessible playground is also planned for the complex. For years, Roseville has also led the way in Placer County inclusivity and providing recreation opportunities for all abilities.

Estimated project completion is 2025.

related

Accessible Parks