Local standout looks toward career in coporate law

Tanner Zumwalt of Roseville graduated from Columbia Law School on April 29, 2021, earning a juris doctor.

Roseville, CA- After taking high school classes through a dual-enrollment program at Sierra College in Rocklin, Tanner Zumwalt graduated from the University of California, Davis, in 2012 at the age of 18.

While at Columbia Law School, Zumwalt was a standout student who served as a Davis Polk Leadership fellow; Pat Tillman scholar; Columbia University senator and co-chair of the University Rules Committee; co-president, Columbia Law School Military Association; co-president, Columbia Law Couples and Families Association.

The father of two young sons, Zumwalt and his wife Jenna Gould, a 2021 graduate of Columbia’s School of International Public Affairs and a military veteran, have advocated for ways Columbia can alleviate the financial burden of childcare for student-parents and helped establish the Childcare Affordability Initiative.

In this short video, Zumwalt shares how being a parent helped shape his Law School experience, why corporate law fits in with his background in the military, and what the law means to him.

He is a former army officer who served as a tank commander from 2013-2017, completing overseas tours to the Middle East and East Asia. As a J.D. ambassador with Service to School, a non-profit that provides free college and grad school application counseling to military veterans and servicemembers, Zumwalt has helped nearly a dozen veterans and active duty servicemembers navigate the law school admissions process.

Zumwalt plans a career as a corporate attorney and will work at Davis Polk & Wardwell in its Menlo Park, California, office. He one day hopes to run for office in order to advocate for developing and rural communities.