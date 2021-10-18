Roseville’s continuing record of excellence

Roseville, Calif. – For the 6th consecutive year, The City of Roseville in 2021 was selected as a recipient of the Award for Excellence in Information Technology Practices from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC).

Even with a significantly higher bar set this year in order to be awarded the coveted MISAC Excellence in IT award, thirteen MISAC member agencies received Excellence awards this year.



“We take this responsibility very seriously. Winning this award for the 6th consecutive year shows the level of commitment the City and our I.T. staff have to providing excellent customer service.” Hong Sae, City of Roseville CIO

“Information Technology is involved in every public service the City of Roseville offers our residents and businesses, from public safety to our utilities to recreation classes.” Hong Sae, City of Roseville Chief Information Officer said.

The announcement and presentations took place at the association’s annual conference held September 26-29 at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California.

2021 Excellence in IT Award recipients

City of Moreno Valley (19th year receiving the Excellence Award)

City of Diamond Bar (15th year)

City of Santa Clara (15th year)

Orange County Sanitation District (14th year)

City of Riverside (14th year)

City of Fresno (10th year)

South Tahoe Public Utilities District (9th year)

City of San Luis Obispo (7th year)

Western Municipal Water District (7th year)

City of Concord (6th year)

City of Roseville (6th year)

City of Sunnyvale (4th year)

Coachella Valley Water District (1st year)

Congratulations to all of the 2021 Excellence in IT Award winners and a special congratulations to “newcomer” Coachella Valley Water District!

Also recognized were those agencies that the reviewers found nearly qualified for the top-level Excellence Award but fell a bit short in one or two of the areas being reviewed.

Achievement Award recipients

City of Aliso Viejo

City of Anaheim

City of Carlsbad

City of Cerritos

City of Coronado

City of Hayward

City of Palmdale

City of Poway

City of Rolling Hills Estates

City of Sacramento

City of Temecula

City of Torrance

Central Contra Costa Sanitary District

About MISAC

The Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) was founded in 1980 out of a need for collaboration and data sharing. The organization consists of three chapters: Central, Northern, and Southern, while also offering informal and formal sub-regional specialization. The chapters are managed by regional boards which gives them greater influence in their respective regions. Our membership includes IT professionals from cities, towns, public safety, special districts and other local governmental agencies/districts. The MISAC State Board of Directors manages the direction of the association as a whole via our state bylaws and Four Pillars: education, member resources, relationships, and advocacy.

Purpose: Further the understanding of beneficial impact of management information systems in municipal and special district organizations.

Serve as an advisory body to the League of California Cities.

Strive for increased utilization of management information systems.

Promote more effective and efficient municipal government through increased cooperation with other MIS professionals.

Goals: MISAC strives to promote leadership, education, and access to resources for local agency technology professionals in order to enhance local government services and effectiveness using its Four Pillars.

Click here to learn about the award submission process.