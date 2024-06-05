Local musical tradition 30+ years strong
Roseville, Calif.- For over a quarter century, Roseville Music in the Park has been bringing the Roseville community terrific live music and 2024 will be no exception.
Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville. Music in the Park takes place on select Sunday evenings during the summer. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax on the shady lawn!
Roseville Music in the Park Schedule 2024
Bookmark this page, all shows are free at Royer Park. Shows are 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.
- June 9: Stevie Ray Visited
- July 14: Busta Groove!
- Aug 11: Moonshine Crazy
- Sept 8: Garratt Wilkin & the Parrotheads
Royer Park is located at 190 Park Dr, Roseville, CA
