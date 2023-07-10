Sigh of relief as manhunt ends, Placer Sheriff’s Department faces further scrutiny

Roseville, Calif. – Following a murder suspect’s shocking and seemingly easy escape from custody, fugitive Eric Abril has been recaptured after an attentive local resident alerted police. The massive local search was underway in Rocklin and Roseville by dozens of law enforcement personnel including the FBI and U.S. Marshals. The escape into a typically quiet residential area of Rocklin kept local residents on edge and high alert.

The public outcry over just how did a suspected violent murderer so easily escape and evade authorities for over 30 hours has left more questions than answers. While the Placer County Sheriff’s Dept has promised a thorough internal investigation regarding the escape, residents are calling for an independent investigation.

Public scrutiny

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has recently been under more public scrutiny over personnel and practices following this incident and a pair of unrelated arrests that involve Placer County Sheriff’s deputies facing charges that include rape and sodomy charges and solicitation of prostitution.

For now, Placer County residents are breathing a huge sigh a relief now that a dangerous fugitive is back in custody.

