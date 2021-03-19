Motive remains under investigation

Roseville, CA- Roseville Police in coordination with other agencies have announced the arrest of 30-year old James Shade for the murder of his father, Larry Shade.

The homicide happened on the 600 block of Hanisch Drive in Roseville on March 14, 2021.

Coordinated effort

The arrest was a result of a coordinated effort between Paradise Police Department, Placer SIU and Roseville Police Detectives. Police say there are no other known suspects at this time.

Placer County Sheriff Coroner’s Office have positively identified the victim of the homicide as 62 year old Larry Shade of Roseville.

The investigation continues and a police have not yet announced a motive in the case.