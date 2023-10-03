Kid’s activities, free ice cream bars and popsicles

Roseville, Calif.- Please join us on Saturday, October 7, to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2023 and enjoy a movie night at Weber Park in Roseville.

The event will begin at 4:30 pm with a resource fair, kid’s activities, free ice cream bars and popsicles. Following the resource fair is a movie night featuring “The Goonies” beginning at 7 pm. Bring your own chairs and blankets so you can relax on the lawn and enjoy the movie.

This California Clean Air Day event, resource fair and movie night is sponsored by the Coalition for Clean Air, Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (Roseville Heights and Los Cerritos), Health Education Council (HEC), City of Roseville and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) and will be a community celebration before Weber Park renovations begin in 2024. Neighborhood residents will have the opportunity to learn about the new park design and provide additional feedback. Roseville Fire and Police will have safety vehicles on display.

PCAPCD will host a booth with informational and promotional materials to highlight air quality awareness and promote actions that reduce air pollution. Participants will learn how to increase awareness and stay informed of up-to-date, local air quality conditions and how to prepare and respond to smoke impacts during wildfire. There will be a demonstration of low-cost air sensors, how to construct a DIY air cleaner, resources about masks and clean rooms and sustainable transportation options. Scooter, the Spare the Air mascot, will make a special appearance with a reminder that good air quality is important for everyone, especially kids, because their developing lungs are more sensitive to air pollution.

Staff from the Health Education Council (HEC) will be on hand to discuss their ongoing efforts to improve health outcomes in under-served neighborhoods by empowering the people in them to create the solutions they need most. HEC is the lead organization for a collaborative effort, Invest Health Roseville, dedicated to improving the quality of life and community well-being in Downtown Roseville’s core neighborhoods of Roseville Heights, Los Cerritos, Cherry Glenn, and Thieles Manor, through projects that will result in positive health outcomes for residents of those neighborhoods.

California Clean Air Day is an annual, statewide program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to take actions that can improve our community health. This year, millions of Californians will take simple, individual actions to clear the air and improve their community’s health. Individuals, businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations can choose from a menu of activities to clear the air that range from changing air filters to opting not to drive to switching out harmful cleaning products.

Visit CleanAirDay.org to see the pledge and more information on this statewide day of action that is easy and fun.

Map & Directions

Roseville Neighborhood Community Event

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Weber Park

Roseville, Calif.

4:30 PM – 9:00 PM