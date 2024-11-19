Celebration of delicious, locally grown Mandarin Oranges

Roseville, Calif. – The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival which celebrates the new crop of delicious, locally grown Mandarin oranges with free samples, contests, live music and all things mandarin is coming to Roseville @the Grounds!

Placer County and Foothill growers will sell thousands of pounds of fresh Mandarin oranges and gift baskets accompanied by all the free samples you like.

New for 2024, the festival moves to Roseville @theGrounds and is expected to be a banner year. Held the weekend before Thanksgiving, it’s a terrific way to kick off the holiday in Roseville. Come out and join the fun!

Try chocolate covered fresh Mandarins, Mandarin gelato, chicken wings, pizza, pulled pork, or take home Mandarin BBQ sauces, syrups, dressings and dozens of other Mandarin inspired concoctions. Explore vendors offering quality gift items also sell Mandarin scented lotions, soaps, and candles, along with artist-crafted jewelry, home accessories, and holiday items.

Ticket Prices

General Admission: $6 Friday or $12 on Saturday & Sunday

$6 Friday or $12 on Saturday & Sunday Senior : $8

: $8 Weekend Pass: $25

$25 Kids 12 and under: Free!

Free! Tickets Online

Annual Mountain Mandarin Festival

November 22-24, 2024

@theGrounds

700 Event Center Drive

Roseville, Calif.

