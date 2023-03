Local golf tournament benefits Roseville Kids slated for May 5

Roseville, Calif.- Spend a day of fun and golf with friends for a terrific cause at Diamond Oaks Golf Course for the 2023 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, The Roseville Open.

Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament have helped provide youth scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities.

Tournament regularly includes on-course beverage stations, tee prizes, games, raffle, lunch, commemorative apparel and awards reception.

Tournament Proceeds Benefit Roseville Kids

The City of Roseville is committed to offering affordable programs for all city residents. Proceeds from the Mayorโ€™s Cup Golf Tournament helps provide scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities, such as swimming lessons, sports and playground programs.

Consider supporting recreation opportunities for kids in our community by becoming an event sponsor.

2023 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

May 5, 2023

349 Diamond Oaks Rd

Roseville, CA

