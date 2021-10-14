Sentencing scheduled for November 10 in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Shankar Nagappa Hangud’s sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Placer County Superior Court.

Two years ago today, on Oct.14, 2019, Shankar Nagappa Hangud, age 55, was arrested for the deaths of his family members. After an investigation by the Roseville Police Department, it was determined the defendant was responsible for the deaths of his wife and three children — aged 13, 16, and 20.

Initially, Hangud had driven to the Mount Shasta Police Department and told officers he had killed four people and one of them, an adult male, was in his car parked outside.

On Sept.13, the defendant entered guilty pleas to these deaths. The defendant pled to three counts of first-degree murder for his three children and one count of deliberately aiding his wife in committing suicide.

“This successful prosecution is a testament to the excellent investigation conducted by the patrol officers and detectives at the Roseville Police Department,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney David Tellman. “The deaths of these young victims touched this community very deeply, and although there are no family members left to see justice served, many in our community remember the victims from school or from their neighborhood. I would encourage anyone who wishes to support these victims to attend the sentencing to observe the conclusion of this tragic case.”

Hangud is scheduled to be sentenced in Placer County Superior Court Department 44 at 10820 Justice Center Drive in Roseville on Nov. 10.