Record number of affordable housing units approved to be built in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- As California struggles with housing shortages, particularly affordable housing, housing production in Roseville is at record highs – including much needed affordable housing options.

This growth in housing helps boost local economic activity and spurs employment in construction and jobs driven by consumer purchasing.

While the City of Roseville does not build housing, it works to create a climate that attracts and supports residential communities. The health of a community and its economy relies on housing affordability.

“Affordable housing is spread throughout the city. Units are not isolated to a single area nor are they secluded in specific apartment buildings,” said Trisha Isom, Roseville Housing Manager.

“Every newly developed area of the City has some affordable housing of various types seamlessly mixed into the community.” Trisha Isom

Benefits of Affordable Housing

When people can afford to live and work in the same community, it reduces commute traffic, fuels community investment, and improves employer’s attraction and retention of skilled employees. Many of the amenities, stores, and restaurants you enjoy are a result of Roseville’s residential and economic growth.

Also known as low-income housing, affordable housing is typically available to households earning between $45,000 and $73,000 per year. This income range represents teachers, entry-level professionals, and many families whose work benefits and supports Roseville.

Roseville supports a range of housing affordability programs with state and federal funding like rental assistance for veterans, elderly, disabled, and very-low-income individuals and families; affordable home purchases; owner-occupied rehabilitation programs, homeless prevention and rapid rehousing; and project based vouchers to bridge the financing gap for affordable housing construction.

Affordable housing also helps reduce government social service costs by providing targeted health and human services, helping end the cycle of poverty.

Housing planning and reporting

California requires all local governments adequately plan to meet the community’s housing needs by adopting housing plans, also known as housing elements, as part of their general plan. General plans serve as the local government’s blueprint for how the city will grow and develop and include seven elements: land use, transportation, conservation, noise, open space, safety, and housing.

Every year communities across California prepare a Housing Element Annual Progress Report. This report is a detailed look at housing projects approved and built during the previous calendar year.

View the City of Roseville’s 2021 progress report and the Housing Element of the General Plan by visiting roseville.ca.us/HousingElement.

Learn more about Roseville’s affordable housing programs at roseville.ca.us/housing.