Roseville, CA- The New Year begins centered on local community with the launch of the volunteer-driven, Roseville Life Magazine which arrives in mailboxes in January 2020.

Donating 100% of its net profit to community development efforts, Roseville publisher Community Catalyst SPC, is a “Social Purpose Corporation,” which is a corporate designation in the State of California for companies whose purposes include philanthropy. Other examples are Newman’s Own or TOMS Shoes.

Connected communities

Connected communities are healthier, happier, and better off in every way. In an increasingly fragmented world, people want to be drawn together. Community Catalyst exists to foster connections between residents, community organizations, and the businesses who serve them.

