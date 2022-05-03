Experience magic at 200 + California State Parks

Roseville, Calif- Spring is in the air and California State Parks have partnered with local libraries throughout the state to offer residents a convenient encouragement to explore the great outdoors are over 200 state parks all around America’s greatest state.

If you have a library card you can now use it to check out a California State Library Parks Pass. The pass allows free vehicle day use entry at more than 200 participating state parks.

Roseville Libraries

The three Roseville library locations received these park passes as part of a three-year pilot program.

How does it work?

Library-card holders are able to check out the pass for seven days, then return the pass to the library by the due date for others to use.

Passes are not renewable.

Park passes are “lucky day” items. No holds allowed. First come, first served.

Passes must be returned during open hours to the front desk by the due date.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle at participating state parks.

“Our libraries are trusted community resources for families,” says Director of Roseville Parks Recreation & Libraries Jill Geller.

“This partnership now allows anyone with a library card to ‘check out’ the amazing beauty and one-of-a-kind experiences they can enjoy in our state parks.” Jill Geller

For more general information on the California State Library Parks Pass program visit CheckOutCAStateParks.com. Learn more about our Roseville public libraries at roseville.ca.us/Library.

Which Parks are Included?

To explore the numerous parks involved in free parks pass, click here.

Excluded Parks

The pass will not be honored at state park units operated by federal or local government and private agencies or concessionaires. Also, the pass is not valid for per-person entry or tour fees (such as museums), boat use, camping, group use or sites, special events, additional/extra vehicle fees, sanitation disposal use or for supplemental fees. View parks NOT included.

