Open through December 24 or until they sell out

Roseville, Calif.- Every holiday season in recent memory includes a visit to support the Roseville Kiwanis holiday fundraiser. The location changes as the Kiwanis only require the space for six weeks each year.

For 2023, head on over to the corner of Pleasant Grove and Foothills to the same shopping center as ARCO and Campelli’s Pizza to shop for some holiday sweets and gifts for a good cause! Signs throughout the parking lot will take you to 7456 Foothills Blvd Unit 5 by Beach Hut Deli.

Map & Directions

The Roseville Kiwanis See’s Candy fundraiser will be open all the way through Christmas Eve or until they sellout of treats!

See’s for Soldiers

Send a little appreciation this holiday season to our young men and women serving in the military. Order a box of candy for our troops and Roseville Kiwanis will ship it overseas!

Top Sellers

According to a Roseville Kiwanis insider, this year’s top sellers so far include Nut Chews and Assorted Chocolates. Soft Centers and Dark Chocolates are also perennial favorites in Roseville.

About Kiwanis

Roseville Kiwanis currently serve nine youth focused Service Leadership Programs in Roseville and Granite Bay including:

Woodcreek High School Key Club

Roseville High School Key Club

Antelope High School Key Club

Granite Bay High School Key Club

Oakmont High School Key Club

West Park High School Key Club

Silverado Middle School Builders Club

Buljan Middle School Builders Club

Creekview Ridge Middle School Builders Club

Aktion Club of Roseville/Rocklin (Aktion Club is the only service club for adults with disabilities)

18 Scholarships for High School Seniors that have demonstrated a passion for servicing their community.

The Kiwanis mission statement is: “Kiwanis International is a global community of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

