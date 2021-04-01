Getting through a challenging chapter of life together

Roseville, CA- These last few weeks have felt encouraging on Roseville Joint Union High School District campuses as we near the part of the pandemic we’ve all been waiting for: The beginning of the end. While all of our schools will remain in their current operational schedule unless otherwise notified, we are planning for a return to somewhat normal next school year beginning August 11, 2021.

To get us through the end of the school year as seamlessly as possible, we are offering free, voluntary COVID-19 testing at Granite Bay, Roseville and Woodcreek high schools, which are the campuses unable to maintain the four feet distancing guidelines. This means we are able to remain in compliance while monitoring our dwindling case rates and keep schools open and students on campus. Consent forms are available through school sites prior to students receiving COVID-19 testing.

Return of Sports

The return of sports to RJUHSD has been an uplifting and necessary activity for the social and emotional health of our athletes and all of the students, coaches and families who support our teams. We now have the ability to play if we adhere to the appropriate testing guidelines, which means we must test students who reside in a county where the case rate is above 7 per 100,000, students must test more frequently.

Virtual Learning

We know there are families who will choose to continue virtual learning in the 2021-22 school year, so we will continue to offer a fully-online option through Independence High School (IHS). While RSVL Academy will no longer be in operation, IHS will be able to provide a home school and campus identity along with a robust curriculum pathway for students who choose this option.

RJUHSD is grateful to our community for their part in decreasing case rates and increasing vaccinations that are now allowing us to look towards a brighter future for our students. Thank you to each staff member, educator, family and student that have helped us to get through this challenging chapter of life together.

Jess Borjon

RJUHSD Superintendent