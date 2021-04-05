Formal appointment scheduled for April 13

Roseville, CA – The Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) Board of Trustees announced today John Becker has been named as the district’s next superintendent and will assume duties July 1, 2021 upon the retirement of Interim Superintendent Jess Borjon. The board will formally vote on this appointment at their next board meeting, April 13, 2021.

Becker has been with the district since 2007 and in education for 26 years. He currently serves as the Executive Director of Student Engagement. He is an executive committee member for the California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees all high school athletics in California. Prior to working at the district office, he was the founding principal at Antelope High School for 11 years and implemented the region’s first full offering of Project Lead the Way, leading to national recognition.

“…one of his greatest strengths is his approach to education, which is student-centered.” Andrew Tagg, Board President

“John has built strong relationships within the RJUHSD community and it was apparent in his interview and performance with the district that one of his greatest strengths is his approach to education, which is student-centered,” said Board President Andrew Tagg. “During his time leading Antelope High School, he was known for his ability to build a culture of inclusiveness, high academic standards and support for student success.”

“I’m looking forward to leading our district in a post-COVID environment. Our focus must remain on the student, which will create better outcomes for us all,” says Becker.

About Roseville Joint Union High School District

RJUHSD serves the educational needs of more than 10,000 students in nine schools which include six comprehensive high schools, an adult school, a continuation high school and a blended and online high school. Geographically, the district includes portions of both Placer County: the city of Roseville, the Granite Bay community, and Sacramento County, including a portion of Antelope. Our high schools are responsible for educating students from three local “partner” K-8 school districts: Dry Creek, Eureka and Roseville City school districts. Learn more at RJUSHD.us.