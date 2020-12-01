Sustaining, listening and understanding

Roseville, CA- There’s just something about the December air that inspires both reflection and celebration. Much like the midpoint of a school year, when the fall term will be behind us and the spring term awaits our return in January, our staff and students reflect upon the time we’ve had together and become eager about the future to come.

As our time spent together in person has been limited, it is even more important to take in special moments, savor their positive and sustaining energy and let go of what we cannot change. As we settle into a COVID-19 strategy to gain the most out of our 2021 spring term, I encourage our RJUHSD family to begin looking ahead to the 2021-2022 school year with these preparation tips.

2021-200 Preparation Tips

● All of our schools will begin meeting in late January during the registration process to choose classes and outline student plans. This is a great time to revisit the four year school plan developed alongside your student’s counselor last spring. This plan can serve as a guide for families to begin conversations over winter break about the next steps on the journey through high school.

● Ask your student what they enjoy studying and what skill they are developing at school, and in life! Combining these two variables helps to outline a productive path to a college major. If your student hasn’t discovered these yet, that’s okay! Encourage them to explore one of our district’s outstanding programs.

● Consider education that can be found outside of a classroom (both digital and in person!). With RJUHSD’s Career Technical Education Programs of Study at each school site, students can experience the career fields that they’re unlikely to encounter in a textbook.

My final tip is to be sure you reach out for guidance, support and connection. At the end of the day, we are all in need of a listening ear and some understanding. The RJUHSD staff are here for each other, our students and our families. Please do not hesitate to make that connection. Happy holidays from our family to yours.

Jess Borjon

RJUHSD Superintendent