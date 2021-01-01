Roseville, CA- While much of our efforts have focused on what transpired in 2020, our district has been preparing for 2021 and beyond. Our priorities have been the safety, health and education of our RJUHSD community along with delivering on the many other commitments to students, staff and families.

Some areas that are still happening, despite all things COVID-19:

Enrollment

It’s hard to believe but enrollment for the 2021-22 school year will soon be underway for all students throughout our district. New families from our middle schools will register their student(s) through the 8th grade registration process that begins in February and returning students can register through their school counselor.

New Board Members

Welcome to new board members Pete Constant and Heidi Hall, along with re-elected board member Julie Hirota who all took their oath of office on December 14. They join Board President Andrew Tagg and Board Vice President Scott Huber.

Objectives

As our school community has evolved throughout the crises presented to us in 2020, we’ve been taking a look at our district goals and culture to ensure they align with who we have become, and would like to become, as a community. Our objectives are to inspire, ignite and prepare our students with equity and community collaboration in mind. If your student(s) or family have thoughts regarding district goals and culture, share your ideas with the board at boardmembers@rjuhsd.us.

Equity, inclusion & engagement

Our district has promised to take a stand for equity, inclusion and engagement. Our recent partnership with the National Equity Project provides us with the knowledge, resources and inspiration to foster a community that respects all human life, celebrates diversity, belonging and actively seeks equitable access and success for all. In October, an advisory group of staff, administrators, community members and students took part in a conversation about addressing root causes of inequities and how we can challenge our thinking to better reflect the values of our schools, district and community.

As we begin anew in 2021, I promise you that I will remain available, to provide a listening ear and to seek your input in shaping our district for the future.

Jess Borjon

RJUHSD Superintendent