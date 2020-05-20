Class of 2020: Adaptability, Bravery and Compassion

Roseville, CA- This is the school year, the spring, and certainly the graduating class that no one will ever forget. We know too well how COVID-19 turned our lives upside down in March, and only today, in the middle of May, are we starting to see glimpses of what a “re-opening” can look like.

While we feel like we have lost so much, I want to share the ABCs of what I think we have gained in the last few months.

Adaptability

I can’t think of another situation that would require us all to adapt more quickly. In days, our district, and education in general, has overhauled how students and teachers work together to meet our educational needs. More than 10,000 students and 1,000 staff members came together to deploy the curriculum remotely. The Class of 2020 are the exemplars for adapting. Their adaptability trickled into creating an online celebration that will be memorialized more than any other class in history. They replaced in-person celebrations with yard art, door decorations, car parades and more! Their once-in-a-lifetime rites of passage were negatively impacted and they drew upon gumption, creativity, resilience and humor to make the most of a terrible situation!

Bravery

We have been asked to do what doesn’t feel humanly possible, or even human, for that matter. We’ve been asked to stay six feet apart, not to gather, to physically distance, to stay home, and not spend any time with anyone outside our household. Not only does this sound absurd, to high school students, it’s even more outrageous in a community that knows such tight relationships. But you know what? We made it through, in healthy numbers to boot! While we didn’t always have the answers, or know which information to believe, we are making it through, stronger together. We are not finished with this health epidemic but we want to make sure at all times, and especially now, that our students and staff know how brave they are.

Compassion

Our school communities have come together to demonstrate their compassion for one another, their teachers and our senior class. For example, seniors were “adopted” by families, and showered with gift baskets, treats, yard signs and drive-thru pop up events. We’ve noticed signs with the message of “We See You, Seniors!” Even with the physical distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, we were able to let one another know that “we have your back!”

As the newly named interim superintendent, I want to assure you that the pride in this district is something we feel to our bones. We have shown that during the down times, sad moments and the times we have felt defeated, sometimes we have to remember the basics, like the ABCs. We are stronger together, and watch out, because there’s nothing that can stop us now!

Have a thought, idea or feedback for me? I welcome your input!

Congratulations to all of our students, staff and families! And to our graduates, never forget the attributes you’ve gained and demonstrated during this challenging time. They will serve you well for years to come.

With deep respect and admiration,

Jess Borjon

Interim Superintendent

Roseville Joint Union High School District

jborjon (at) rjuhsd.us

