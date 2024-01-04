Adults sports to preschool teachers and more

Roseville, Calif.- Looking for a great job? Looking to change jobs? We are hosting a FREE Job Fair on Saturday, January 27.

Come anytime from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm to talk with staff members, win raffle prizes and get help with applications! We are hiring for multiple positions for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs.

Job Openings

Some of the current openings include adult sports, aquatics, child care, maintenance workers, park maintenance, police, preschool teachers and many more. Library and fire department staff will have informational tables.

Current Openings include:

Activity Instructor

Dispatcher II

Environmental Utilities Business Services Manager

Help Desk Supervisor (I.T. Client Services Supervisor)

Parks Recreation and Libraries Coordinator I/II (Recreation Coordinator)

Police Officer – Lateral & Academy Graduate

Police Scene Technician II

Power Engineer I/II

Public Affairs and Communications Manager – Brochure

Refuse Maintenance Worker I/II

Refuse Truck Driver I/II

Senior Engineer

Senior IT Technician

Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator I

Aquatics Facilities Maintenance Worker

Child Care Aide

Child Care Program Assistant

Child Care Program Leader

Child Care Teacher

Data Management Specialist

Instructor Hourly

Parks and Facility Maintenance Worker

Police Records Clerk II

Preschool Teacher

Preventative Maintenance Technician I/II

Reserve Police Officer Level I

Soccer Official

Sports Official Scorer I/II – Youth Flag Football

Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Adult Sports

Tree Trimmer I/Il

If you are not looking for work, but know someone who is, please spread the word. We hope to see you there.

January 27 | 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661

