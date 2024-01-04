Adults sports to preschool teachers and more
Roseville, Calif.- Looking for a great job? Looking to change jobs? We are hosting a FREE Job Fair on Saturday, January 27.
Come anytime from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm to talk with staff members, win raffle prizes and get help with applications! We are hiring for multiple positions for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs.
Job Openings
Some of the current openings include adult sports, aquatics, child care, maintenance workers, park maintenance, police, preschool teachers and many more. Library and fire department staff will have informational tables.
Current Openings include:
Activity Instructor
Dispatcher II
Environmental Utilities Business Services Manager
Help Desk Supervisor (I.T. Client Services Supervisor)
Parks Recreation and Libraries Coordinator I/II (Recreation Coordinator)
Police Officer – Lateral & Academy Graduate
Police Scene Technician II
Power Engineer I/II
Public Affairs and Communications Manager – Brochure
Refuse Maintenance Worker I/II
Refuse Truck Driver I/II
Senior Engineer
Senior IT Technician
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator I
Aquatics Facilities Maintenance Worker
Child Care Aide
Child Care Program Assistant
Child Care Program Leader
Child Care Teacher
Data Management Specialist
Instructor Hourly
Parks and Facility Maintenance Worker
Police Records Clerk II
Preschool Teacher
Preventative Maintenance Technician I/II
Reserve Police Officer Level I
Soccer Official
Sports Official Scorer I/II – Youth Flag Football
Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Adult Sports
Tree Trimmer I/Il
If you are not looking for work, but know someone who is, please spread the word. We hope to see you there.
January 27 | 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
Map & Directions
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!