Job Fair to be held at Mahany Fitness Center

Roseville, Calif.- On January 28th, the City of Roseville will be hosting a FREE Job Fair at the Mahany Fitness Center on Pleasant Grove Boulevard from 9:00 am until noon.

Explore current job and career opportunities while speaking with staff members and receive assistance with your applications.

Opportunities

The City of Roseville job opportunities include part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs. Just some of the current available openings are listed below.

The City of Roseville will be holding hiring workshops, interview practice and on the spot interviews. Visit on January 28 to learn more about the available opportunities.

Check out the latest job postings at roseville.ca.us/jobs

Job Openings (partial list)

Dispatcher II
Equipment Service worker
Park Development Project Manager I
Police Officer – Lateral & Academy Graduate
Police Officer Trainee
Police Records Clerk II
Refuse Maintenance Worker I
Refuse Maintenance Worker II
Refuse Truck Driver I
Street Maintenance Worker I
Street Maintenance Worker II

Temporary & Seasonal

Aquatics Facility Maintenance Worker
Child Care Aide
Child Care Program Assistant
Child Care Program Leader
Child Care Teacher
Construction Inspector I
Fitness Instructor
Parks and Facility Maintenance Worker
Police Cadet
Preschool Teacher
Soccer Official
Sports Official Scorer I – Adult Sports
Substitute School Crossing Guard

