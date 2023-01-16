Job Fair to be held at Mahany Fitness Center

Roseville, Calif.- On January 28th, the City of Roseville will be hosting a FREE Job Fair at the Mahany Fitness Center on Pleasant Grove Boulevard from 9:00 am until noon.

Explore current job and career opportunities while speaking with staff members and receive assistance with your applications.

Opportunities

The City of Roseville job opportunities include part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs. Just some of the current available openings are listed below.

The City of Roseville will be holding hiring workshops, interview practice and on the spot interviews. Visit on January 28 to learn more about the available opportunities.

Check out the latest job postings at roseville.ca.us/jobs

Job Openings (partial list)

Dispatcher II

Equipment Service worker

Park Development Project Manager I

Police Officer – Lateral & Academy Graduate

Police Officer Trainee

Police Records Clerk II

Refuse Maintenance Worker I

Refuse Maintenance Worker II

Refuse Truck Driver I

Street Maintenance Worker I

Street Maintenance Worker II

Temporary & Seasonal

Aquatics Facility Maintenance Worker

Child Care Aide

Child Care Program Assistant

Child Care Program Leader

Child Care Teacher

Construction Inspector I

Fitness Instructor

Parks and Facility Maintenance Worker

Police Cadet

Preschool Teacher

Soccer Official

Sports Official Scorer I – Adult Sports

Substitute School Crossing Guard