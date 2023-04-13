Fidium now delivering double the speed of cable internet at the same price

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville residents and small businesses can get some of the best internet speeds available in the U.S., without data caps or contracts, for an even more affordable price than ever.

Fidium Fiber offers superfast speeds on a highly reliable all-fiber network to more than 20,000 homes and businesses in the area. Unlike cable providers, Fidium’s speeds are symmetrical (same upload and download speeds), which means customers can easily use videoconferencing, gaming and telehealth services on multiple devices simultaneously. Fidium’s network design also means you aren’t sharing bandwidth with your neighbors, so you can say goodbye to glitchy streaming during primetime.

Perhaps the best news is you can get Fidium at home for truly incredible prices: 1 Gig (1000 Mbps) service is only $55/month, and 2 Gig (2000 Mbps) service is just $75/month, with no price increases for two years! The 2 Gig service is double the speed of cable internet for the same price, and through April 16, new Fidium customers will receive one free month of home internet service when signing up for 1 Gig or 2 Gig plans. Fidium also offers customers VoIP phone service plans, and features speeds that allow for the seamless streaming of your preferred TV and entertainment.

[email protected] delivers the same reliability, multi-gig speeds and ease of use our residential customers love, with more robust features entrepreneurs need to keep their business connected.

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area.

