Roseville transforms courtyard garden into water wise inspiration

Roseville, CA- Rain or shine, water efficiency in California is a way of life. That’s why the City of Roseville has embarked on a landscape project this spring that will transform a courtyard garden at Mahany Park into a water wise demonstration to spur landscape water saving ideas for customers and the community. (expected completion mid-May)

The Inspiration Garden, appropriately fitting to inspire new ideas, thinking and approaches to having a sustainable landscape, will include nearly 300 new plantings – California natives as well as low- to mid-water use plants and trees. The diversity in plants species will allow for year-round color and texture while also reducing water use and maintenance.

“…a community resource that will allow us to share the latest practices in water efficiency…” Rachel Tooker, Exploration Center supervisor

Imagine and Inspire

“During the summer months, most of the water in our house is devoted to outdoor usage,” said Bobby Alvarez, water conservation administrator for Roseville. “We have an opportunity to transform an existing garden that will save water but will also allow us to create a space that will give customers options to see in person if they’re considering a project like this at their home.”

The garden will also include proper irrigation practices, soil management and the use of mulch, and the right mix of plantings to encourage pollinators – all conditions needed to create a healthy garden ecosystem.

“Greatest opportunity”

Mahany Park courtyard garden provided Roseville the greatest opportunity to maximize water use and create a usable space for learning. The Utility Exploration Center, which is the utilities’ learning center, hosts how-to webinars and workshops to educate customers on ways to reduce impacts to the environment, including behaviors to use water wisely. As a result, staff recognized an opportunity to upgrade the existing garden and make it attractive, aspirational, and educational.

“The reimagined courtyard garden is a community resource that will allow us to share the latest practices in water efficiency and stormwater quality management. It includes many gardening best practices to give customers tangible tips to implement at their home,” said Rachel Tooker, Exploration Center supervisor.

We will complete the garden transformation by mid-May. Learn more about the garden at Roseville.ca.us/inspirationgarden.