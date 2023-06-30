Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While many suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling. This week, we’ll toss out a few inflation busting ideas for enjoying your summer with friends and family without the additional stress of rising prices. Your bank account will thank you. Guide to Holiday Fun!

Inflation Busting Ideas

🥗 Dining Out…at Home

Enjoy patronizing local restaurants, but struggling with the high cost of eating out? Order directly from your local restaurant and pick up the order yourself. Take a minute to calculate the big savings when you factor out those drinks, tips and delivery fees. Family Happy Hour: Always a popular event in our household with a quick trip to the grocery store where everyone picks up a favorite item or two. Prepared and shared at home with conversation and a music playlist where everyone contributes some tunes. A great time indoors, the backyard or a local park, it’s a win-win for the entire family.

🎪Staycation It!

Places you drive past every day or week become very easy to overlook when seeking new adventures. Take a look at your community with fresh eyes. Pretend you’ve never visited your town and need to plan a fun trip on a budget. What types of recreational, cultural, and educational experiences might you choose? It’s a fun exercise that always enhances the gratitude for this place we call home. Enjoy a terrific mini-vacation experience where the end of the day finds settling down in the comfort your own home. Happy dreams for less!

🎹 Free & Affordable Concerts

Music is life. Thankfully, opportunities for FREE concerts entertainment abound in town and in neighboring communities. From Downtown Roseville to Lake Tahoe explore free concerts worth consideration. Check out some of our favorite Intimate Venues that offer budget friendly entertainment options.

🏄‍♂️ Splash Parks & Local Water Play

Roseville and South Placer County tends to get hot in summer, really hot. Cooling off for the day with a splash of water fun shouldn’t be a costly proposition and it isn’t if you know where to look. Local splash parks are nearby and perfectly suited for the youngsters with their parents and caregivers.

For those that need a little extra, Folsom Lake and both forks of the American River offers both free and paid entry points for a fun day. Pack a lunch, your hat, and sunscreen while avoiding the crowds and saving cash in the great outdoors!

🏕️ Camping

California’s geographical diversity is hands down the best in America. Desert to high-country glaciers, towering redwoods to roaring surf and all things in between, the magic of Golden State is best experienced outdoors. Camping delivers a quintessential California experience. The most difficult part, choosing between National Parks, State Parks, BLM properties or private campgrounds. Some prefer an amenity-filled experience while others opt for roughing it. Either way, enjoying the best of California is a rewarding experience that can be done on the cheap!

TIP: FREE dispersed camping throughout BLM and National Forest properties.(check locally for restrictions)

