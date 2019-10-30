Isolated entrance, metal detector at City Council meetings

Roseville, CA- As part of an ongoing effort to enhance safety measures at public meetings, a walk-through metal detector will be used for City Council meetings and other designated public meetings starting October 23.

Everyone attending the City Council meeting will be required to pass through the metal detector before entering the Council Chambers.

Entrance to the Council Chambers will be isolated to the dual glass doors on Vernon Street. The walk-through metal detector will be similar to those used at a sports arena or the airport.

Please allow extra time for the security check when planning to attend a City Council meeting.

Keep in mind that weapons of any kind, including firearms, are prohibited in the City Council Chambers.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: