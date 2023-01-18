Roseville, Calif. – Families and organizations throughout Placer County are invited to join the Placer County Children’s System of Care, Probation Department, law enforcement and other partners in raising awareness of human trafficking through the “Red Sand Project.”

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and as part of the Red Sand Project staff will pour red sand into sidewalk cracks at two locations, representing victims of human trafficking who “fall through the cracks” every day.

Exploitation

The commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) is one form of human trafficking and is the sexual abuse or exploitation of a child, for the financial benefit of any person or in exchange for anything of value. While all children are at risk for CSEC, predators will often exploit and purposefully target children with vulnerabilities, such as those who have experienced abuse or mental health issues and more.

The Children’s System of Care is one of many community partners, including education and law enforcement, who compose the local CSEC coalition working to address this issue in Placer County.

January 24, 2023

To raise awareness of CSEC and broader human trafficking, partners in the coalition will be spreading red sand at two locations on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. and the public is invited to join:

Santucci Justice Center

10810 Justice Center Drive Ste. 100, Roseville, CA 95678

Juvenile Court – Department 12

11260 B Ave., Auburn, CA 95603

Families and community partners who wish to participate on their own can also pick up red sand during regular business hours this month at one of the Children’s System of Care offices:

Rocklin

1000 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 140, Rocklin CA 95765

Auburn

11716 Enterprise Dive., Auburn CA 95603

Participants are encouraged to share photos of their sidewalks on social media using the hashtags #RedSandPlacer and #RedSandProject.

“It’s an opportunity for us to help our community acknowledge that this is in fact happening here,” said Children’s System of Care Director Twylla Abrahamson. “No one should fall through the cracks. Placer is located along I-80 and we work with victims regularly. It’s important that everyone have some awareness and know what to look for.”

Red flags for potential commercial sexual exploitation of children include:

Irregular school attendance, change in grades

In possession of clothing, jewelry or electronics they can’t afford

Unable or unwilling to give local address or info about caregiver

Angry, aggressive or fearful

Withdrawal from friends and family

Gives scripted or defensive answers, overly protective or vague about their “boyfriend”

Chronic runaway

Sudden change in demeanor

Atypical promiscuous behavior

