Free family-friendly event

Roseville, Calif.- On November 10, the evening before Veterans Day, the City of Roseville will host a free event at Vernon Street Town Square to honor veterans and active service members. The celebration happens from 6:00- 7:30pm.

According to the City, this family-friendly is scheduled to include activities for children, resources for veterans, representatives from military branches, live music and food trucks!

Visitors are encourage to contribute donations that will be part of care packages that are sent directly to our troops.

Donation Ideas

Sunblock, socks, underwear, and lip balm. Snacks, including chips, salsa, nuts, cookies, beef jerky, non-melting candy and trail mix in packaging that isn’t easily crushed. Drink mixes in single-serving packets.

Thank you for your service!