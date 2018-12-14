Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade

Roseville, CA- ‘Tis the Season!

Previously postponed due to the devastating Camp Fire, the annual tradition returns to Roseville with the 57th Annual Sylvia Besana Parade set for Saturday, December 15, 2018.

The parade is scheduled for 10:30 AM kick off following the route on Folsom Road and making its way along Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville.

Come out to celebrate the holidays as vendors will be offering family-friendly fun with craft booths, food and a scheduled visit from Santa!

Weather Forecast & Times

Partly Cloudy with temps in the 50’s

Vendor Booths 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Parade 10:30 AM

Parade Route