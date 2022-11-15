Local Holiday Entertainment Ideas
Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
Get ready to spice up your holiday season. For a complete list of events, Christmas activities and Santa sightings, click to visit the complete Guide to the Holidays.
2022 Christmas Tree Lightings & more!
- Dec 1: Roseville Tree Lighting
- Dec 2: Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec 3: Rocklin Tree Lighting at Quarry Park
- Dec 3: Lincoln Hometown Christmas
- Rocklin: Pebble Creek Drive
- Roseville: Neighborhood Santa
- Folsom: Holiday Lights @ Folsom Zoo
- Old Sacramento Theatre of Lights
- Folsom Ice Skating Rink
Travel Ideas
- Yosemite Mariposa County for the Holidays
- Lake Tahoe: Ski Lake Tahoe Winter Fun
- Reno: Baby It’s Cold Outside Christmas Wonderland
- Santa Rosa: Charlie Brown, Snoopy & The Peanuts Gang
Holiday Tips
- 7 Tips to Reduce Stress Over Holidays
- Stay Fit During the Holidays
- Beat the Holiday Blues: Depression & Anxiety
- Roseville Holiday Shopping Tips
Helping Others
Music & Theatre
- Folsom: Holiday Performances @ Harris Center
- Auburn: Very Jerry XMAS (Holiday fun, deadhead style)
- Auburn: Nutcracker Ballet
- Sacramento: Trans Siberian Orchestra
Popular Local Traditions
- Polar Express Train Ride
- Bayside Christmas Services & Drive-thru Light Display
- Nevada City Victorian Christmas
Wherever your holiday adventures lead you, we wish you safe and fun travels!
