Roseville, CA- Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, with museums throughout Placer County offering free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 18 museums from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe are participating in this year’s trail tour, now through Sept. 5.

Summer 2021

The tour will look different than previous years as some museums are unable to participate this summer. The tour’s routine of showcasing museums on designated dates has been eliminated and all museums are participating at once. Would-be visitors are encouraged to check the Heritage Trail website for dates and details, hereHeritage Trail museum tour returns for summer fun in Placer County.

“We are thrilled to reopen our museum doors to the public this summer as our staff has missed sharing our love of Placer’s history with visitors. The Heritage Trail is a great way to explore our rich history in our valley, foothills and mountain areas.” Ralph Gibson, Placer County Museums Administrator

Participating museums include: the Bernhard Museum Complex in Auburn, Maidu Museum and Historic Site in Roseville, Griffith Quarry Museum in Penryn and Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City.

A full list of participating museums, free dates, opening hours and activities is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour blog. (Listed below) Heritage Trail museum tour returns for summer fun in Placer County.

The popular student scavenger hunt also returns this year to Placer County. Students who will be entering first through 12th grades in a Placer County school (or who are homeschooled in the county) in the fall can enter to win prizes, including a Samsung Galaxy tablet or a Kindle Fire.

Participating Museums

Roseville & Rocklin

Carnegie Library Museum, Roseville Historical Society

Phone: 916-773-3003

Address: 557 Lincoln St., Roseville, CA 95678

Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10-2pm; Second Saturday of the Month, 10am-2pm

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

Phone: 916-774-5934

Address: 1970 Johnson Ranch Dr., Roseville, CA 95661

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:00-2:00pm

Rocklin Historical Society Museum

Hours: Saturday, 1:00-4:00pm

Address: 3895 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Sierra College Natural History Museum

Phone: 916-660-7923

Address: 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Hours: Open when school is in session, 1st Saturdays, 10:00-12:00pm

Auburn

Bernhard Museum Complex

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 291 Auburn Folsom Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: July 3rd and 17th, 12:30pm-4pm

DeWitt History Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 2985 Richardson Dr., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: First Two Wednesdays of the month, 12:00-4:00pm

Gold Country Medical Museum

Phone: 530-863-3274

Address: 219 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-3:00pm, call ahead

Gold Rush Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 601 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 1pm-4pm

Placer County Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 101 Maple St., Auburn, CA 95603

Hours: Daily, 10:00-4:00pm

Additional cities

Donner Summit Historical Society

Phone: 530-587-2160

Address: 21501 Soda Springs Rd., Truckee, CA 96161

Hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 10:00am-4:00pm

Foresthill Divide Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 24601 Harrison St., Foresthill, CA 95631

Hours: Weekends, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day

Fruitvale School Museum

Address: 2586 Crosby Herold Rd., Lincoln, CA 95648

Phone: 530-889-6500

Gatekeeper’s Museum

Phone: 530-583-1762

Address: 130 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00-4:00pm

Golden Drift Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 32820 Main St., Dutch Flat, CA 95714

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 12:00-4:00pm through Labor Day

Griffith Quarry Museum

Phone: 530-889-6500

Address: 7504 Rock Springs Rd., Penryn, CA 95663

Hours: Saturdays, 12:00-4:00pm

Museum of Truckee History

Phone: 530-582-0893

Address: 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA 96161

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 11-5

Placer County Historical Society, Benton Welty School Room

Watson’s Cabin Museum

Phone: 530-583-1762

Address: 560 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, CA 96145

Hours: Most weekends, 10:00-4:00pm, call ahead