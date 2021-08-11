Asphalt replacing to shutter I-80 eastbound connector ramp

Roseville, Calif. – Caltrans is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of the southbound State Route 65 (SR-65) connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 (I-80) in Roseville.

The connector ramp between the two routes is scheduled to be closed for guardrail work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. with overnight work scheduled Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

Signed detour routes will be available for motorists during the connector ramp closures.

Alternate route

Southbound SR-65 connector to eastbound I-80: Motorists are advised to take westbound I-80 to the Eureka Road/Taylor Road off-ramp and connect to eastbound I-80 via the Eureka Road on-ramp.

Asphalt replacement

The $1.44 million project is replacing the current asphalt concrete overlaying the connector ramps with a rubberized, open grade hot-mix asphalt that is designed to reduce noise generated from the heavy interstate traffic. Lamon Construction Co. of Yuba City is the prime contractor for the project, with completion estimated by early September.

The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov

Detour map