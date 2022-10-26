Practical precautions for a safer Halloween experience

Roseville, Calif.- Autumn leaves have begun changing colors and the crisp, cool mornings have arrived in Roseville. Halloween and the holiday season is fast approaching.

As popular Halloween festivities get underway and enthusiasm begins amping up, the City of Roseville reminds residents of all ages of the importance of practical precautions to help ensure a safe and fun season for all. Below the City offers useful tips and reminders for this Halloween for both trick-or-treaters and drivers.

Safety Tips for drivers

Kids love Halloween. With so many trick-or-treaters out at night, the potential for automobile related accidents with young pedestrians increase four times on this night according to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study.

Since children are preoccupied with the excitement of the night, motorists need to take extra precautions when driving on Halloween night. Here are a few tips to remember:

Don’t use a cell phone or other electronic device. Even with hands-free devices, a driver’s attention is not totally focused on driving when talking on the phone. Avoid distraction by waiting until you’re parked to call, text, or surf.

or other electronic device. Even with hands-free devices, a driver’s attention is not totally focused on driving when talking on the phone. Avoid distraction by waiting until you’re parked to call, text, or surf. Drive below the posted speed limit in residential areas during trick-or-treating hours. Watch for children darting into the street. Kids can cross the street anywhere, and most young pedestrian deaths happen at spots other than intersections.

in residential areas during trick-or-treating hours. Watch for children darting into the street. Kids can cross the street anywhere, and most young pedestrian deaths happen at spots other than intersections. Do not pass other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway. Children could be crossing the street, or parents may be dropping off children.

other vehicles that have stopped in the roadway. Children could be crossing the street, or parents may be dropping off children. Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

and alleys carefully. At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing. Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic, and turn on your headlights earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances. The prime time for trick-or-treaters is between 5:30 and 9:00 p. m. If you are out driving during that time, be extra careful.

Safety tips for trick-or-treaters

With all the fun Halloween brings, children may forget many of the safety rules you have taught them. Therefore, it is important to carve out some time before your children head out the door on Halloween to remind them of the safety rules that you expect them to follow. Here are a few to get you started.

Never get into strangers’ cars , no matter what the person says.

, no matter what the person says. If your child is old enough to go out on Halloween with friends, make sure that he/she has a pre-programmed cell phone with all important numbers. Plan and review their route to ensure it is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when you want them home.

with all important numbers. Plan and review their route to ensure it is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when you want them home. Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep head up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Tell your children to only visit homes with an outside light on, and never enter a home or car for a treat.

to only visit homes with an outside light on, and never enter a home or car for a treat. When crossing the street , remind your children not to assume drivers will stop. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops doesn’t mean others will.

, remind your children not to assume drivers will stop. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops doesn’t mean others will. Tell your children not to eat any of their treats until you have checked them.

not to eat any of their treats until you have checked them. Law enforcement should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

Whether you are driving on Halloween night or taking your kids out for trick-or treating, take precautions. Let’s make sure all kids have a safe and fun-filled evening.

related