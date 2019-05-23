Celebrating 25th Festival Anniversary
Roseville, CA- With the sun is shining in Roseville and the mercury pushing back toward more seasonal weather, it’s time for the Roseville Greek Food and Wine Festival. The annual festivities will be held throughout Memorial Day weekend at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church located on Stone Canyon Drive just off East Roseville Parkway.
The festival celebrates Greek culture and bills itself as “Food, Faith, Family & Festivities.” Opa!
Festival Dates and Times
May 24, Friday ~ 5pm to 10pm
May 25, Saturday ~ noon to 10pm
May 26, Sunday ~ noon to 8pm
Tickets and Parking
Free parking & shuttle ~ $3 Admission, 12 and under FREE
St Anna Greek Orthodox Church
St Anna Greek Orthodox Church
1001 Stone Canyon Drive
Roseville, CA 95661
Local Coverage?
- Interested in Destination, Festival, Concert, Business Coverage?
- In our 17th year, we cover ALL of California, Placer County and the West!
- Get in Touch
- OR…just need a quick and affordable event promo? Click here.