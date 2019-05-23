Celebrating 25th Festival Anniversary

Roseville, CA- With the sun is shining in Roseville and the mercury pushing back toward more seasonal weather, it’s time for the Roseville Greek Food and Wine Festival. The annual festivities will be held throughout Memorial Day weekend at St. Anna’s Greek Orthodox Church located on Stone Canyon Drive just off East Roseville Parkway.

The festival celebrates Greek culture and bills itself as “Food, Faith, Family & Festivities.” Opa!

Festival Dates and Times

May 24, Friday ~ 5pm to 10pm

May 25, Saturday ~ noon to 10pm

May 26, Sunday ~ noon to 8pm

Tickets and Parking

Free parking & shuttle ~ $3 Admission, 12 and under FREE

St Anna Greek Orthodox Church

1001 Stone Canyon Drive

Roseville, CA 95661

