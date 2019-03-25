California Gas Prices Highest in Nation

Roseville, CA- This past week, Roseville and Rocklin have seen gas prices have shifting dramatically higher. Some locations are experiencing rate hikes approaching ten percent. Low price leader Costco has gone from $2.88 to $3.15 per gallon. Spring is here and prices are expected to continue heading up.

Sacramento Gas Prices

Sacramento gas prices have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations. Gas prices in Sacramento are 25.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $2.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.89/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.79/g while the highest is $4.99/g, a difference of $2.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.12/g while the most expensive is $5.04/g, a difference of $3.92/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62/g today. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gas prices and national average

March 25, 2018: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

March 25, 2013: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

March 25, 2012: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

March 25, 2011: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

March 25, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

March 25, 2009: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

Other areas and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $3.35/g, up 13.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.22/g.

Modesto- $3.30/g, up 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.21/g.

Oakland- $3.49/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.38/g.

“Gasoline prices have increased in all fifty states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There shouldn’t be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, thought that doesn’t make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices. Unfortunately as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks.”