Roseville, CA- Squeezing out a little extra savings at the gas pump may be getting tougher in Roseville. That may also be the case for the rest of California and the country as we move towards spring. Following months of weekly dips, Roseville gas prices edged up slightly and industry pros expect more heading into the warmer months.

Sacramento, CA, February 11- Gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.07/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.28/g, according to GasBuddy.

“… the overhang in gasoline inventories will likely start to dry up and push gas prices higher.” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Average gasoline prices on February 11 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years: $3.16/g in 2018, $2.70/g in 2017, $2.17/g in 2016, $2.56/g in 2015 and $3.42/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 5.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.06/g, up 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

Modesto- $3.03/g, up 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Oakland- $3.28/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.28/g.

“The national average price of gasoline barely nudged higher last week, driven primarily by stations hiking prices notably in the Great Lakes early last week, pushing the national average to $2.30 per gallon mid-week before those states saw stations again cutting prices and chiseling away at the nation’s average price over the weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil prices sinking last week to $51 per barrel on concerns over a slowdown in trade talks with China, many states saw a respite in gas prices. However, as pipeline specifications begin to shift towards the first step towards summer gasoline requirements in the weeks ahead, the overhang in gasoline inventories will likely start to dry up and push gas prices higher.”

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 75 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.