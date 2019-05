Nearly Twice as High than Lowest Price in U.S.

Roseville, CA- Roseville gas prices may be approaching the end of a dramatic run-up that has seen prices rise nearly 50% over the past year eclipsing the $4 per gallon mark. Costco and Sam’s Club remain the best bet in Roseville for cost-conscious consumers as prices are currently hovering around the $3.75 per gallon mark. For Rocklin residents, ARCO and Safeway prices are teetering around $3.85.

Sacramento gas prices have risen 4.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.01/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations. Gas prices in Sacramento are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 50.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $3.69/g today while the most expensive is $4.79/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.41/g while the highest is $5.58/g, a difference of $2.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.15/g while the most expensive is $5.58/g, a difference of $3.43/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento and the national average going back a decade:

May 6, 2018: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

May 6, 2017: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 6, 2016: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 6, 2015: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

May 6, 2014: $4.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 6, 2013: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 6, 2012: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

May 6, 2011: $4.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.98/g)

May 6, 2010: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 6, 2009: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

California areas and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $3.98/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.94/g.

Modesto- $3.96/g, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.91/g.

Oakland- $4.13/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/g.

“It appears that large increases in gas prices have begun to fade to distant memory, lending credibility to the notion that gas prices may be close to peaking for the time being. Oil prices have plummeted, and with President Trump’s shocking warning Sunday about raising tariffs on China, oil prices may see another weekly loss along with wholesale gasoline prices on the worry that perhaps a trade deal is not as close as anticipated, risking the recent growth in the U.S. economy and potentially leading to lower oil demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I believe we’re close to seeing gas prices peak in the next few weeks or so in most of the U.S., and barring any future unexpected outages, I think most the country has seen the risk of big price increases melt away. We’re in the last inning or so of the seasonally rally- once this game is over- we’ll likely begin to see prices recede in the month of June, tracking very closely to what we experienced last summer.”