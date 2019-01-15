Roseville, CA- Industry trackers are getting the sense that the year’s lowest gas prices may be behind us. To the delight of Roseville area residents, gas prices have been steadily dipping for months. While a dramatic increase isn’t anticipated, oil prices are now pushing higher and the cost to fill up your tank may headed for a rise.

Sacramento Region

Sacramento, CA, – Gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.24/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on January 14 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.99/g in 2018, $2.69/g in 2017, $2.55/g in 2016, $2.45/g in 2015 and $3.49/g in 2014.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 19.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 14.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $3.13/g, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

Modesto- $3.04/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Oakland- $3.36/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.40/g.

“With oil prices back over $50 per barrel, it looks like gas prices in more areas may soon bottom out and start to tick higher. While it doesn’t seem that prices will rise very far, it looks more and more like the lowest price of the year may now be behind us,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The national average briefly hit $2.22 per gallon last week, but will likely move up slightly or stabilize this week. Gas prices in the Great Lakes saw a noticeable jump last week and tend to see among the earliest trend changes in the country, which may be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of us.”

