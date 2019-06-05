Considerable fuels savings in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Summer travel season begins for many Roseville and Rocklin area residents this week and falling gas prices at some locations are a welcome sign.

Roseville Costco gas prices have dropped about 20 cents per gallon over the past week to about $3.49 per gallon. In Rocklin, gas prices have remained relatively flat with ARCO dropping prices just 2 cents at $3.71.

Sacramento Gas Prices

Sacramento gas prices have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.88/g, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations. Gas prices in Sacramento are 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 25.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $3.37/g today while the most expensive is $4.69/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.09/g while the highest is $5.86/g, a difference of $2.77/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.86/g, a difference of $3.97/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento and the national average going back a decade:

June 3, 2018: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 3, 2017: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 3, 2016: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 3, 2015: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 3, 2014: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

June 3, 2013: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

June 3, 2012: $4.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 3, 2011: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

June 3, 2010: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

June 3, 2009: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

Other Regions and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $3.84/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.89/g.

Modesto- $3.87/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92/g.

Oakland- $4.00/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.06/g.

“The national average has fallen for its fourth straight week, probably not something motorists would associate with the start of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks, prompted by worries about President Trump’s tariffs on China and now also Mexico, undermining the U.S. and global economy, and perhaps leading to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply. While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead.”