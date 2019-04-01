Significant Price Hikes continue

Roseville, CA- Gas prices in Roseville continue to shift higher with some stations seeing increases approaching 15-percent in just the past two weeks. Low price leader Costco, has seen prices rise from $2.88 to $3.27 at time of publication. Prices increases are expected to continue.

Sacramento gas prices have risen 10.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations. Gas prices in Sacramento are 38.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $3.14/g today while the most expensive is $3.99/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.92/g while the highest is $4.99/g, a difference of $2.07/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today. The national average is up 26.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento and the national average going back a decade:

April 1, 2018: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

April 1, 2017: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

April 1, 2016: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

April 1, 2015: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 1, 2014: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

April 1, 2013: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 1, 2012: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

April 1, 2011: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

April 1, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

April 1, 2009: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

Other regions and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $3.46/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

Modesto- $3.44/g, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.32/g.

Oakland- $3.61/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.51/g.

“There’s no fooling motorists, gas prices have continued to surge. For the seventh straight week the national average has continued to rise, unabated, due to seasonal impacts. The run-up this spring has felt worse than prior years, and thus far, the national average is up nearly 50 cents per gallon from our 2019 low. Unfortunately, this a rut we’ll be stuck in yet for at least a few more weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “President Trump, as much as he’d like to control oil and gasoline prices, has not be able to successfully convince OPEC to respond, with oil prices last week closing above $60 per barrel, a fresh 2019 high. What the President may not realize is that while oil prices have been a minor piece of the pie of rising gas prices, the bulk remains EPA mandates during the summer months that coincide with refineries doing work ahead of the intense demand during the summer in which most run near capacity.”